Timberwolves are reportedly including Ricky Rubio in trade offers

The Timberwolves are “actively shopping” Ricky Rubio in trade proposals, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports. Minnesota is reportedly looking for a guard in return who can start in the short term but ultimately give way to rookie Kris Dunn once he’s ready for the job.

This has always been the most likely outcome once the Timberwolves selected Dunn with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but it makes even more sense to move Rubio now that Minnesota finds itself much worse off than expected at 14-28 — just one win better than the Phoenix Suns, who are sitting at the bottom of the standings in the West.

Rubio has always had excellent court vision and been a solid defender at his position, but he’s in his sixth NBA season, and shooting just 24.4 percent from three-point distance, which is the worst of his career.