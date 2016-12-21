Three Charlotte Hornets Who are Having Career Years

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a good start this season and that is thanks in large part to these three players who are having career years.

As everyone knows, Kemba Walker is having yet another career season as he continues his rise towards stardom. Other players on the Charlotte Hornets are also enjoying career years but aren’t getting as much attention. Thanks to the outstanding play of Marco Belinelli and Cody Zeller, the team has a chance to nab a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and grab a first ever SouthEast Division title.

After having a number of players have bounce back seasons and career years last year, the Hornets are giving their guys another opportunity to succeed once again this season. There have been a few misses and regressions this season (Frank Kaminsky, Roy Hibbert, Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist), but Marco and Cody have been pleasant surprises.

Part of the reason why these players have erupted this year is because of either a bigger opportunity or great development. The career years speak to not only the individuals who are having them but also to the team who has given them the chances to be better than they ever have been before.

Here’s a closer look at the three Charlotte Hornets’ players who are enjoying career seasons so far in the 2016 campaign:

3. Marco Belinelli

Career Stats: 9.6 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 42.6% FG/ 38.4% 3P/ 82.3% FT

This Season: 11.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, 45.9% FG/ 45.3% 3P/ 86.3% FT

In his first season in Charlotte, Belinelli is averaging the second most points he ever has in a season and most ever rebounds per game. The biggest jump in his game has been his shooting percentages. Marco is shooting a career-high from the field, the three-point line, and the free throw line.

It is crazy that his shooting numbers have gone up and reached a career-high at the age of 30. The Italy international is enjoying his time under Steve Clifford as he mans the sixth man role for the Hornets. He provides a much-needed spark off the bench and his consistent play has made him one of the best players on the team this year.

It is crazy to think that Marco is reaching on fewer minutes than he had elsewhere in his career and fewer shots. Charlotte’s style has made it easy for him to get easy and better shots by coming off screens and putting the ball in his hands to let him create off the dribble as well. As a full-time spot up shooter throughout most of his career, Belinelli looks to have taken the next step as a veteran in this league.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian can keep up his great play for a full 82 game season but he looks better than he ever has this year. It is not out of the realm of possibility for him to compete for the sixth man of the year award if he continues to perform well. The best part about his breakout season is that he had a career-worst season just a year ago with the Sacramento Kings. It is all about fit.

2. Cody Zeller

Career Stats: 7.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.7 BPG, 48.8% FG

This Season: 10.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 58.3% FG

After a breakout year in 2015-16, Zeller is backing it up with an even better season in 2016. Cody took control of the starting center spot ahead of Al Jefferson last season and that caused a jump in minutes and opportunity which in turn upped his production. He was the biggest question mark for the team heading into the year but he has responded by being consistent and putting up great numbers on a nightly basis.

The 24-year old is finally coming into his own after three years of developing and playing behind Big Al. Those seasons of growing seemed to have worked well for him as he is averaging a career high in points, rebounds, blocks, and shooting from the field. After some debate whether Roy Hibbert or Zeller should start at the five this season, Cody’s play has made him the clear-cut number one choice.

He has been given a bigger role with more minutes and more shots than he has ever averaged but his development has also made him a better play that is making the most of his minutes. Zeller has also become one of the best pick-and-roll men in the NBA this year as he has a close connection to Kemba Walker. That has resulted in not only more points per game but also easier shots that allow him to shoot almost 60% from the field this year.

The Charlotte Hornets need Cody to stay healthy because they rely heavily on his athleticism and versatility to create mismatches with other big men. His number don’t jump out but he is arguably the third most important player on the team this season. Zeller looks to be the center that the organization thought he would become when they drafted him and he has the chance to man that spot for years to come.

1. Kemba Walker

Career Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, 40.8% FG/ 34.1% 3P/ 82.1% FT

This Season: 22.6 PPG, 5.5 APG, 3.9 RPG, 46% FG/ 41.3% 3P/ 79.4% FT

After the career-best season that Kemba had last year, the biggest question was if he could build on that? He has answered that with a resounding yes. Walker has upped his scoring, assists, and shooting from the field and from the three-point line.

The star point guard always had the ability to score but he has now improved on that by being more efficient and also developing other parts of his game like playmaking. Another breakout year has Kemba being mentioned as a top point guard in the NBA and a clear-cut All-Star candidate. His improvements can all be attributed to his tireless work to improve his jump shot.

By being a three-point threat, it allows him to create more space for shots, drives to the basket, and passes when players collapse to help on him. Everyone was taken by surprise by his breakout season last year but Walker is taking not only Charlotte but a lot of the league by storm. He is getting more respect from the media than ever and fans are starting to take notice of his play and the success of the team.

The Charlotte Hornets will only go as far as Kemba Walker takes them. With his stellar play, the team has high hopes of not only making the playoffs but advancing past the first round. Hopefully, we will see him in the All-Star game this year as that would be a true measure of his growth over his career and especially the past few seasons.

This article originally appeared on