The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a Texas-sized loss in Dallas

While no one was watching, the Los Angles Lakers suffered their most embarrassing loss — ever.

No one outside of two markets probably saw it, but the Los Angeles Lakers took a Texas-sized beating at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Maybe the Lakers prefer it that way.

While most of the sports world was watching the beat down the Falcons were laying on the Packers on Sunday, the Mavericks, who are having a season to forget, were putting the smackdown of the Lakers at American Airlines Center.

The final score: 122-73. The Lakers lost by more points than the Atlanta Falcons score in their blowout win over the Packers on Sunday.

That is a score were no honor can be salvaged, especially against a 15-29 team that is in the middle of a youth movement and has drastic roster changes on the horizon. To be fair, the Lakers, record-wise at least, are no better than the Mavs at 16-32.

But talent wise, they are much better than Dallas, yet in still, the baby Lakers couldn’t muster any momentum against a Dallas team that, despite their injuries and mismatched roster, still has reason to make a symbolic push for the playoffs.

Just how nadir were the Lakers on Sunday?

They scored a total of 11 points in the second quarter, the point where this game turned into a laughable route. Their defense was virtually non-existence (witness the 122 points the offensively challenged Mavs hung on them), no Laker starter scored in double-digits, and the Lakers have now put themselves further behind the pack in their quest to get back to the playoffs.

Despite their record, the Lakers were being pegged by many as being a team-on-the-rise, one that was not too far away from being back in the playoff picture again in a Western Conference controlled by the likes of the Warriors, Spurs, and Rockets.

But Sunday proved that these Baby Lakers still have a way to go before they can play with the big boys of the West.

This article originally appeared on