The Celtics Are Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

The Boston Celtics are loaded with a bunch of picks these next few seasons, which is to most people’s knowledge. The thing is, the Brooklyn Nets might be too bad to where the Celtics can’t use the picks to select their needs

The Boston Celtics currently have two picks left from the Brooklyn Nets from the mythical trade that saw Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett pack their bags for Brooklyn a few years ago.

Well, if you didn’t know, to make this short, the Celtics swindled the Nets and now have two top seven picks in the next two years, on top of Jaylen Brown. So now, using those picks, the Celtics will obviously try to use them to select their needs unless the picks are traded.

Boston’s needs aren’t exactly obvious, though.

They have quality pieces all over the place but, like what has been stated before, they lack another superstar and MVP candidate. The most glaring need, though, even with the addition of Al Horford is probably an-all around big.

The names that come to mine for big men in the 2017 NBA Draft are Bam Adebayo, Mile Bridges, Harry Giles and TJ Leaf. Based on current projections, the Celtics will have the number one pick. None of those players are even close to being worthy of the first selection. Not even a top seven selection if the Nets were to pick up speed.

That is the main problem Boston is having and had last season. The picks they have are so good and are almost too good for them to draft a real need. The Celtics need quality, big wings, and big man but they cannot afford to reach for a player that is projected go in the 12-15 range with a top five pick.

Things seem to get better for Boston in 2018 where once again they are projected to have a top five pick. Most of the 5-Star and projected Top 7 players for the class of 2018 are big men – i.e. Mohammed Bamba, Deandre Ayton, Nick Richards and Michael Porter.

Obviously, these players are yet to play even at the college level, but the 2018 class appears to be tailored more to bigs than 2017.

The Boston Celtics just have to hope that within the next two seasons, they can use the picks to trade for a superstar big or draft one, because as odd as this may seem, they are running out of time. They have two picks left and free agency really isn’t an option because they aren’t a big market team, as odd as that is to say. Hopefully, the Celtics get this figured out.

