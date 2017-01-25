Stuff The Magic Dragon finally gets revenge on NBA mascot terrorizer Robin Lopez
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has a reputation in the NBA. Yes, he’s a solid defensive big man with a nifty little hook shot — but, where Lopez has made his name is within the world of NBA mascots.
Long story short: Lopez is notorious for playfully bullying opposing team’s mascots before every game — for example:
And he even gets his brother (Brook) to help him reek terror when their teams play each other:
On Tuesday night, as the Bulls visited the Magic, Lopez squared off against Orlando’s mascot ‘Stuff The Magic Dragon’ — and the mascot got him!
Hey @RoLopez42, @STUFFMagic says 😬. pic.twitter.com/jZGmLPHAJ7
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 25, 2017
Revenge is a dish best served in the form of a misdirection sign.