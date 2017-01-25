Stuff The Magic Dragon finally gets revenge on NBA mascot terrorizer Robin Lopez

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has a reputation in the NBA. Yes, he’s a solid defensive big man with a nifty little hook shot — but, where Lopez has made his name is within the world of NBA mascots.

Long story short: Lopez is notorious for playfully bullying opposing team’s mascots before every game — for example:

And he even gets his brother (Brook) to help him reek terror when their teams play each other:

On Tuesday night, as the Bulls visited the Magic, Lopez squared off against Orlando’s mascot ‘Stuff The Magic Dragon’ — and the mascot got him!

Revenge is a dish best served in the form of a misdirection sign.