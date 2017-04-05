If you ignore the missed double dribble, this Steph Curry highlight is amazing
As the Golden State Warriors opened up an insurmountable lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry busted out one of his patented high-risk, high-reward, barely-looking passes.
It was a thing of beauty, as the two-time MVP found Andre Iguodala for a nifty layup. The only problem? Curry committed one of the more blatant double dribble violations you’ll see:
Steph 😮 pic.twitter.com/TfYrgTMilP
I am on the record as an officiating apologist. Being a referee isn’t easy, and most people who complain about the rules are mistaking what they were taught in high school with the current NBA regulations. They’re two very different things; seriously, check out the NBA rule book sometime if you’re super-bored. It’s readily available online and clarifies a lot of things — like the fact you don’t need to be stationary to draw a charge, how superstars use the gather step to avoid traveling while taking what appears to be three steps, or why not all contact is necessarily a foul.
This, though? This was a double dribble. Sorry, Steph.