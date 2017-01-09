With Super Bowl in town, Steph Curry dabs in win over Thunder

Yes, the biggest sporting event of the year is right down the road, but the Golden State Warriors aren’t easily outdone.

That goes double for reigning MVP Steph Curry.

With Super Bowl 50 festivities dominating the Bay Area over the last week, the NBA champs were hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a marquee matchup Saturday night.

There were more celebrities than usual, of course. (Including one who made a local fashion faux pas.)

And as usual, Curry and Co treated the home fans to a victory.

And Curry, a noted fan of the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton, punctuated the late-game action with a nod to the MVP-winning quarterback.

Well, not so much a nod as a dab — which is way more fitting, right?