Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to miss preseason with thigh injury

SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a head shot during media day in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center on September 25, 2017. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire preseason because of a thigh injury.

The Spurs announced Saturday that Leonard is rehabbing from right thigh tendinopathy. They say there is no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Spurs last season. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and was voted first team All-NBA. He was also named first team All-Defense.

With Tim Duncan retired and Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker getting older, Leonard has emerged as the new focal point of the Spurs. He is entering his seventh season in the league and being counted on to lead a team that made few changes this offseason.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball