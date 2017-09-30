Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to miss preseason with thigh injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire preseason because of a thigh injury.

The Spurs announced Saturday that Leonard is rehabbing from right thigh tendinopathy. They say there is no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Spurs last season. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and was voted first team All-NBA. He was also named first team All-Defense.

With Tim Duncan retired and Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker getting older, Leonard has emerged as the new focal point of the Spurs. He is entering his seventh season in the league and being counted on to lead a team that made few changes this offseason.

