The Spurs retired Matt Bonner’s flannel shirt

Spurs “legend” Matt Bonner retired from the NBA this year, doing so with a wonderful video that paid homage to his home of New England.

The Spurs have also now recognized Big Red with a retirement ceremony of their own.

In a very cozy and private ceremony, today we retired @MattBonner_SAS 's flannel shirt. #ThankYou15 pic.twitter.com/BXW8NyZC0R — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 13, 2017

Bonner’s official jersey may not be retired, but his teammates have retired his flannel shirt in a “very cozy and private ceremony.” From this day forward, no Spurs player will ever be able to wear a flannel shirt with the name Bonner on the back. This is a beautiful occasion.