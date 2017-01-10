Should the Boston Celtics Hold on to Current Assets?

The Boston Celtics have more than enough to work with, without needing a trade to become a championship contender

It is no secret that Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics have been clamoring for a superstar since they traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013. The Celtics have fielded a very impressive roster in a short amount of time. Trading Marcus Thornton and a late first round pick for Isaiah Thomas was the move that took the Celtics out of rebuilding mode. Signing Al Horford took them from the middle of the east, to contending at the top of it.

Each year the Celtics have taken a step in the right direction. Celtics fans have been spoiled with such a fast rebuild after the big three era, but there is still one more step to take. Boston has an abundance of attractive draft picks and young players to entice another team to give up their star player. The only problem is that it seems that other teams are asking a hefty price for their “available” stars.

Here is the problem with trading for a superstar. No matter who it is, the price is going to be uncomfortably high. Believe it or not, the rest of the NBA knows that the only way to win a championship is with at least one superstar player. So if Boston is going to make a trade, there is a possibility that the team takes a step back.

A realistic package for a star would include two of Boston’s four young studs. Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are the most valuable players the team has for trades besides Thomas. Along with two of those young players, another team would most likely ask for both of the Celtics’ remaining Brooklyn picks. I want a star as much as anyone, but is it worth gutting the core of this team?

Here’s an alternate approach, which might actually be the most likely scenario given that Danny Ainge never does a deal he doesn’t like. The Celtics keep their core together as well as their picks from the Nets. I realize that this isn’t the most popular plan among fans but hear me out. The upcoming draft is loaded with star talent. If you haven’t yet paid close attention to the players coming out there are about five different players that could all turn into superstars in the right system.

Markelle Fultz looks like Russell Westbrook. He’s a great athlete with a knack for making plays for his teammates as well as himself. Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith also have superstar potential at the guard position. Then, you have Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac, Malik Mon, and Harry Giles who all have a lot of talent and superstar potential. The 2017 prospects are as good as we have seen, and the Celtics are in a great position to get one of those players. Maybe when the lottery is over, and Boston has a top pick among these players, the asking price for superstars will go down. But for now, the Celtics will most likely have a great player fall into their lap for nothing.

So here is my thinking going forward. If the Celtics hold on to 26 year old Bradley, 27 year old Thomas, 20 year old Brown, and 22 year old Smart, they can add a player from this draft to give them the star they’re looking for. Having a young core like that with tremendous star power should give the Celtics a chance to build their own championship roster through the draft.

Smart has looked really good this season and is progressing very nicely. Brown has not been given a ton of minutes, but in the limited time we have seen him he has shown us flashes towards becoming a dominate wing player in the NBA. Bradley has improved every season in his career, and being only 26 years old gives him a pretty high ceiling. Thomas has proven that he is a star in his own right this season. Building around Thomas and this young core could be the best course of action salary wise too.

At the end of next season, Thomas, Bradley, and Smart will be due for contract renewals. That will prove to be very costly. If the Celtics trade for a superstar, it will likely take up the remaining cap space to be used on other players. Keeping flexibility is very important in building a championship team, and developing stars under rookie deals might be the better option as opposed to trading for them.

Obviously, this plan would take longer than just trading for a guy like Jimmy Butler and contending for a championship this year. I just feel like there are better players coming up through the draft than the star players that are “available” right now. Using the Nets pick this year and next year would give the Celtics two more potential star players to add to their core of Brown, Smart, Bradley, and Thomas.

In this case, the Celtics would be a better version of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves definitely have two to three potential star players on their roster, but they don’t win games. Imagine a team that has about three future superstars, but they are playing in a winning environment like Boston. I would expect that at some point, the talent of the young players on their rookie deals would mesh perfectly with the veteran core to bring Boston their 18th championship.

If Danny Ainge decides to finally pull the trigger on a deal, I am confident that the Celtics will be set up to contend for multiple championships. However, if things stand as they are, Boston is still in a position to win a championship, it just might take a little longer than fans hope. For now let’s enjoy the great play of the current roster, and hope that some GM somewhere panics and gives Boston a superstar for cheap. I’m just saying everything will be okay if that doesn’t happen and Ainge stands pat.

