Should The Blazers Revisit an Old Whiteside Trade Rumor?

Although It’s An Old Rumor, Should The Blazers Try To Pluck Miami’s Star Center Again?

Back in November, when the season didn’t seem as dire, the Blazers made a phone call to Miami. Apparently, Neil Olshey offered Mason Plumlee, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to the Heat for Hassan Whiteside. The move makes sense after the Blazers tried hard to land the star center in the offseason. Whiteside even went on record to say that Portland was his second choice after Miami offered him a max deal.

Well, things have changed. Not only has Miami tanked this season, but so have the Blazers. With both teams disappointing their fans this year, the trade deadline seems prime for both teams to dip their toe in.

To make things more interesting, we now have two first round draft picks to offer Miami. Before, we could only offer our our own first round pick to spice up the deal. But after the recent trade with Cleveland, we now have two first round picks in this year’s draft. With the lackluster season the Blazers are having, two first rounders could look enticing to another team.

Miami also must be feeling the pressure. After winning the championship just a few seasons ago, their lack of success smells like a remodel. A rich contract like Whiteside could be enticing to unload, especially if they want to make a run at some free agents this summer.

So to recap, the Miami Heat would receive those three players AND our two first round draft picks for Whiteside. Miami would get a ton of young talent while Portland receives the final ingredient to a big three that they could build around. With Whiteside’s current contract, Portland would have Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Whiteside for at least four years. Although it would be sad to see the young talent go, this move just seems too perfect.

It works in the trade machine, and as the trade deadline nears, both teams could be desperate enough to make the move.

