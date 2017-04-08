Russell Westbrook secures triple-double average for the entire season

Russell Westbrook started slow against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but he heated up in the second half to etch his name in NBA history.

With his sixth assist of the night — and 820th of the season — Westbrook locked up a triple-double average for the season, joining Oscar Robertson (1961-62) as the only players to meet that lofty milestone.

Russ delivers 820th assist of season. He'll average a triple-double. #hist0ry LIVE on @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/VZQFgrPid0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 8, 2017

Unfortunately, the Oklahoma City point guard’s other pursuit of history will have to wait at least one more game.

Late in the fourth quarter, with Westbrook actively hunting for his 42nd triple-double of the season and Phoenix up by double-digits, the Suns fouled Thunder shooters after passes to prevent the record. He finished the night with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Phoenix won the game, 120-99, as Westbrook checked out in the closing minutes.

Westbrook remains at 41 triple-doubles, tied with Robertson for most in a season. Oklahoma City has three games left this season.

I said soon after Durant left that Russell Westbrook would average a triple double and win MVP. Congratulations, Russ. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 8, 2017

After Friday’s loss, Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He would be the first player to average at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Karl Malone in 1989-90. Not bad for a 6-foot-3 point guard who’s “padding his stats,” according to critics.

For many MVP voters, Westbrook’s accomplishment will be enough to earn him the award. Others might favor LeBron James as the game’s greatest player, or even James Harden, who’s having the most productive season in NBA history as he leads the Houston Rockets far beyond any preseason expectations.

Yet after Friday night, Westbrook has but one peer in the record books: The Big O.