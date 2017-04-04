It’s now a lock for Russell Westbrook to complete his triple-double average

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double average was in serious danger one month ago, as he was on the verge of dipping below 10 assists per game.

So much for that.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard erupted over the course of March and early April, posting double-digit assists in 11 of his past 12 games, including six games of at least 13 dimes.

Now, Westbrook has all but locked up just the second season-long triple-double in NBA history. Entering the Thunder’s Tuesday night tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks, Westbrook needs just 11 total rebounds and 29 assists over his final six games (or 1.83 rebounds and 4.83 assists per game) to average a triple-double over the 82-game 2016-17 season. He currently has 809 rebounds and 791 assists.

As long as the MVP frontrunner doesn’t fall into a coma on the court, then, he should join Oscar Robertson in the record books as the only players in NBA history to meet that milestone. In fact, if he decided to sit out the rest of the season, Westbrook would also end the campaign averaging a triple-double, since he’s already over 10 assists and 10 rebounds per game at this moment and he’s played in enough games (76) to qualify.

And in the worst possible scenario, where Westbrook steps onto the floor, suffers an injury and misses the rest of the season, he’d still have that triple-double average.

So basically no matter how you slice it, the Thunder point guard has made history. The only question now is whether he’ll win the MVP.