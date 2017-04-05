Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in an NBA season

With every remaining game this NBA season, Russell Westbrook makes history.

Westbrook recorded his 41st triple-double of the season early in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, matching Oscar Robertson’s record for most triple-doubles in an NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder have five games remaining to try to surpass the Big O; something tells us he’ll manage to set the record before the season is done.

At this point, Westbrook has all but locked up a triple-double average for the entire season, too. He entered Tuesday’s game averaging 31.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, and he topped 820 rebounds for 2016-17 during the Thunder’s domination of the Bucks. He needs just 16 more assists to reach 820 dimes on the year, having finished the night with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

While we’ve grown accustomed to Westbrook’s triple-double ways, take a minute to let this one sink in. Forty-one triple-doubles in a season means there was a 50/50 chance Westbrook would get a triple-double in any game this season. That’s patently absurd.

If Westbrook’s not the MVP, someone’s going to have to explain to us precisely why not.