Russell Westbrook receives technical foul for throwing ball off referee’s head

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical foul after he threw a ball at a referee, who was struck in the head, toward the end of the first quarter in Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Westbrook was clearly upset after seeing the ball hit the referee, suggesting Westbrook did not throw the ball with any malice intended.

Shortly after pleading his case and receiving the technical foul, Westbrook retreated to the locker room for a brief moment before returning to live action

UPDATE: Westbrook issued a statement regarding the issue following the game: