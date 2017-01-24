Russell Westbrook hits game-winner with one second remaining to beat the Jazz

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz in dramatic fashion by a score of 97-95.

The hero, like so many times this season, was Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook — who drilled the go-ahead, pull-up jumper with less than a second remaining on the clock right after Utah’s Gordon Hayward tied the game with a clutch shot of his own.

Westbrook finished the game with 38 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals — tying Larry Bird on the NBA’s all-time triple-double list at 59.

With tonight's triple-double (38p, 10r & 10a), @russwest44 ties Larry Bird for 5th on the all-time list! pic.twitter.com/D61GSIBcpJ — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2017

Russell Westbrook’s transformation into Muscle Flexbrook is nearly complete.