Russell Westbrook could break one of Kevin Durant’s Thunder scoring marks in season finale

On the surface, there’s little reason for Russell Westbrook to play in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season finale against the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Thunder have wrapped up the sixth seed, and Westbrook has clinched his first scoring title along with the much-publicized triple-double average.

So why play? Well, for starters, Oscar Robertson will be on hand as part of the Thunder’s effort to honor Westbrook’s achievement of becoming the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for a season.

But Westbrook might have a little more motivation than to play in front of an all-time great. If Westbrook scores 41 points in the season finale, he will have eclipsed Kevin Durant’s franchise mark of 32.0 points per game, which he pulled off during his MVP campaign of 2013-14.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 31.9 PPG. Franchise record: 32.0 PPG (Kevin Durant – 2013-14) Westbrook needs 41 pts to break the record. pic.twitter.com/8AnazWiXN2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 12, 2017

Will Westbrook push himself to go after the mark once held by his former teammate? Does he even know he’s 41 points shy of doing it? We could have a bit of intrigue in what should have been a pretty meaningless finale.