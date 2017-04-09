Russell Westbrook breaks NBA’s triple-double record, scores 50 points and hits a game-winner to beat Nuggets
Russell Westbrook has been on an individual tear the entire NBA season, but a Sunday afternoon performance in Denver may have been the signature one he needed to take a permanent lead in the race for MVP.
Westbrook set an NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a season by recording his 42nd in the 106-105 win over the Nuggets — one that came on a long, last-second shot that gave Westbrook a final line of 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
This shot:
A) Won the game
B) eliminated Denver from the playoffs
C) gave Westbrook 50 points
D) all of the above pic.twitter.com/NmcCpcmpls
— NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 9, 2017
The result of the game also knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs, and officially made the Blazers the West’s No. 8 seed.
Russ MVP bro. 👀
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 9, 2017
Congrats to the Brodie @russwest44 on setting the record!!! #WhyNot #42 #StriveForGreatness🚀
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2017