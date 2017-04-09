Russell Westbrook breaks NBA’s triple-double record, scores 50 points and hits a game-winner to beat Nuggets

Russell Westbrook has been on an individual tear the entire NBA season, but a Sunday afternoon performance in Denver may have been the signature one he needed to take a permanent lead in the race for MVP.

Westbrook set an NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a season by recording his 42nd in the 106-105 win over the Nuggets — one that came on a long, last-second shot that gave Westbrook a final line of 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

This shot: A) Won the game B) eliminated Denver from the playoffs C) gave Westbrook 50 points D) all of the above pic.twitter.com/NmcCpcmpls — NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 9, 2017

The result of the game also knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs, and officially made the Blazers the West’s No. 8 seed.