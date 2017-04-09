Russell Westbrook breaks NBA’s triple-double record, scores 50 points and hits a game-winner to beat Nuggets

Brett Pollakoff

Russell Westbrook has been on an individual tear the entire NBA season, but a Sunday afternoon performance in Denver may have been the signature one he needed to take a permanent lead in the race for MVP.

Westbrook set an NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a season by recording his 42nd in the 106-105 win over the Nuggets — one that came on a long, last-second shot that gave Westbrook a final line of 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

The result of the game also knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs, and officially made the Blazers the West’s No. 8 seed.

russell-westbrook-nba-awards

6

gallery: Russell Westbrook's record-breaking season is everything we love about the NBA

Getty Images