Reasons for the Boston Celtics Recent Success

After early season struggles, the Boston Celtics have shown their true potential. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games and look to continue that trend with a pretty light schedule moving forward.

This stretch of consistent play is what Celtics fans were hoping for at the beginning of the regular season. After tinkering with a few different lineups and finally getting a healthy roster, Brad Stevens has began to figure out the winning formula with this group of players.

Here I will list the main reasons for the Celtics’ recent success. Hopefully the team can continue to take steps in the right direction so that they can be ready to make a run come playoff time.

1. Shortened Rotation

Over the last ten games I am sure you have noticed the decrease in playing time for players like Terry Rozier. Ever since Isaiah Thomas returned from his groin injury, Brad Stevens has gone with a nine man rotation. This rotation features the same starting lineup as before, but has Marcus Smart running the point instead of Rozier.

The nine man rotation has worked so well simply because Boson’s best players are on the floor more. They are able to develop a rhythm during a game since they have more time on the floor. This has helped the team’s overall offensive output. The Celtics are now seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency, and have the second best assist ratio in the league behind the Golden State Warriors.

The defense has not completely caught up with the offense yet, but I am confident that the Celtics will turn things around on that end of the floor. There are simply too many good defenders on the team for Boston not to be a top 10 defensive unit.

The nine man rotation should not be a season long strategy. The key players will most likely get worn out from playing to much. However, it is useful that coach Stevens knows he can turn to this rotation in the playoffs or in important games.

2. Marcus Smart’s Playmaking

When Thomas went down with a groin injury, Smart was put into the starting lineup as the main ball handler. That time in the starting lineup allowed Smart to develop his playmaking in a big way.

Once he went back to the bench, he started to make a huge impact as a playmaker for the second unit. Against the Cavaliers, Smart almost single handedly led a 20 point comeback on the defending champs on the road. That special performance certainly showed me that Smart is ready to take over Evan Turner‘s role.

As Smart continues to make plays off the bench, the Celtics second unit should start to blow other reserves out of the water. As I have stated before, Smart’s offensive game will also benefit from effective playmaking. The floor should open up for him, and he can develop more of his shots goin forward.

3. Isaiah Thomas’ Dominance

In the last couple of the weeks, Thomas has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In the last ten games Thomas has scored a career high in points twice, putting up 44 in Memphis and the 52 against Miami. He also racked up a career high 15 assists against the Jazz.

This is the best basketball we have seen from Thomas, and it is a huge reason for the Celtics’ success. Other teams are planning hard to stop Thomas and he is still shredding every team he plays against.

Going forward, I expect teams to continue to attempt to stop “the little guy.” The more teams throw at him, the more it will open up for the rest of the Celtics roster. The Celtics have found their star, and I look forward to seeing how far Thomas can take Boston through the rest of this season.

4. Health

The main reason for the Celtics recent success is the fact that their roster has finally been healthy for an extended period of time. Hopefully the injury bug has ran its course with Boston and moves its way over to other teams.

As the Celtics continue to develop continuity with their new roster, expect them to put more wins together. It is likely that Thomas’ hot streak does not last. I expect him to still be great, but don’t be surprised if Al Horford or Avery Bradley are the reasons for a few wins here and there.

The next step the Celtics need to take is to beat teams that are better than them. They still have two more cracks at those dreaded Cavaliers, and they have three more meetings against Toronto. I don’t think the Raptors are a better team than the Celtics, but you have to give credit where it is due. Once the Celtics put together a couple of wins against greater opponents, they will finally get the respect around the league that they deserve.

