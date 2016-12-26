Raptors (21-8) at Trail Blazers (13-19): Preview

The Christmas break is over – the Toronto Raptors are back in action Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Toronto Raptors stomp into Portland Monday night to play Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers. The Raptors are riding a three-game winning streak while the Trail Blazers have dropped five straight.

3 Keys to Victory for the Raptors

Kyle Lowry wins the battle against Damian Lillard: Kyle Lowry is coming off an impressive game against the Utah Jazz with 36 points and 5 assists. It is important for Lowry to pick up where he left off with a tough matchup against one of the NBA’s best point guards, Damian Lillard. Lowry is a key part to the Raptors success because when he plays well he makes everyone around him better. Silencing the Portland crowd early: The Raptors need to be firing on all cylinders early in the game. Seeing as how Portland is on a losing streak the home crowd will be eager for a win. The Raptors need to claim all the momentum to take the Trail Blazers out. DeMar DeRozan needs to contain C.J. McCollum: The Portland backcourt is one of the best in the NBA. C.J. McCollum is averaging 22 points per game with a 47.3 field goal percentage.

3 Keys to Victory for the Trail Blazers

Mason Plumlee needs to get on the boards. Portland’s frontcourt will need Plumlee to be tough on the glass against Jonas Valanciunas and Pascal Siakam. Specifically, on the defensive end, they don’t want the Raptors to get many second chance points. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum need to take the game into their own hands. Lowry and DeRozan are playing at a high level together. Lillard (who may not play today due to ankle injury) and McCollum need to have their best game; especially, if the game is close in the 4th They both have struggled defensively this season as McCollum has a distribution of field goal percentage of 46.8 and a defensive field goal percentage of 44.2. Lillard has a distribution of field goal percentage of 50.7 and a defensive field goal percentage of 44.0. Portland’s second unit has to perform well. The Portland bench players are not as strong as the Raptors. The Raptors bench is top 5 in the NBA. They need to stop the emerging Terrence Ross, and Raptors spark plug Norman Powell. Players like Meyers Leonard and Evan Turner (assuming his ankle injury allows him to play) must match the effort of the Raptors’ excellent rotation.

Ian’s Conclusions

It will be a battle between which backcourt plays best. The key matchup is between Kyle Lowry and Damian Lillard. If Lillard does not play I think it will be a large win for the Raps. With Lillard I think the Blazers will keep it close but Toronto will come out victorious.

Prediction & Final Score

Since Toronto is on a winning streak and Portland is on a losing streak I expect the Raptors will win this game. Portland will be hungry for a win, so it will be a close game. Portland is at home so they will have the support from their fans. I think the Trail Blazers will be full of too many Christmas goodies and fall to the Raps. This prediction is if Lillard does play but if he does not and Shabazz Napier does I believe Kyle Lowry will have himself a day against the young point guard.

Raptors 98 – Trail Blazers 93

This article originally appeared on