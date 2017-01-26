Rajon Rondo posts curiously timed comments about veteran leadership

Chicago Bulls stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade called out their teammates after a disappointing loss to the Hawks on Wednesday, and a day later the Bulls’ other veteran leader chimed in on Instagram with a message of his own.

Without naming names or getting into specific detail about what prompted his post, Rajon Rondo seemed to fire back at how Butler and Wade handled the situation by using his days as a young player alongside Celtics veterans Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen as a measure of how leaders should conduct themselves.

Rondo lost his starting job 14 games ago and played just 10 minutes off the bench in Wednesday night’s loss.

Things are obviously not that great in Chicago, where the Bulls are just 23-24 after adding both Wade and Rondo in the offseason.