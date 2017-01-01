Rajon Rondo meets with GM after being benched by Bulls

Rajon Rondo had started at point guard for the Bulls in all 29 of his appearances this season, but after being benched for a fourth quarter and an entire second half in separate games over the past week, he was held out entirely of Chicago’s 116-96 Saturday loss to the Bucks.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg met with Rondo in advance of the decision, and Rondo met with GM Gar Forman to discuss his future with the team Saturday night.

“No, I’m not surprised,’’ Rondo said of his benching. “It’s been a tough season for us right now. It’s been ups and downs, and certain buttons are being pushed. The Bulls are trying to figure things out.”

Michael Carter-Williams got the start in Rondo’s place, and finished with four points (on 1-of-6 shooting) to go along with four assists and three steals in 25 minutes of action.

Rondo is shooting a career-worst 36.9 percent from the field this season but was still averaging 7.1 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest. He’s said that he plans to remain professional, and Hoiberg described Rondo’s attitude as being the same.

We’ll see whether that holds, and we’ll see whether Chicago’s plans for Rondo change before the Feb. 23 trade deadline passes.