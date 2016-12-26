Philadelphia 76ers Gain Huge Advantage Via New NBA CBA

With almost seamless transition, the NBA and NBPA have ratified a new 7 year CBA. Philadelphia 76ers now has plenty to get excited about with new contract

As of Christmas eve, 2016, the NBA and NBPA have ratified a new seven year collective bargaining agreement. The new agreement will take effect on July 1, 2017 and run through the 2023-24 season.

There are a number of major points, as well as minor point, to digest in this new contract. First, the major items:

The split of basketball-related income (BRI) remains at 51%-49% split in favor of players withing BRI goals. New CBA clarifies BRI , benefiting both players and owners financially. Players pool will grow $1.5 billion more next season than the first season (2011-12) of the previous deal.

Rookie scale salaries, veteran minimum salaries and certain free-agent salary exceptions, including the mid-level exception, will increase by approximately 45%.

Minimum age for NBA Draft remains 19, and U.S. players must have a one year gap after high school to enter the draft.

Fewer preseason games. That will allow NBA season to begin sooner. The objective is to minimize back to back games in the season

Those are the major points to the NBA and NBPA. It’s nice to see the league address a health play for former players.

Minor Clauses Turn Into Santa Clauses For Philadelphia

But more important to the Philadelphia 76ers are a number of minor points in this agreement:

Creation of “two-way” contracts that will pay players who shuttle between their parent teams and Development League teams depending on where they’re playing. There will be additional roster spots on NBA teams as well to accommodate the two-way players. Players on those contracts will receive more money if they go to the D League, with the hope of keeping them from taking deals overseas.

A new “designated veteran player exception” has been created, adding a sixth year for players on veteran contracts who meet certain criteria.

Mo’ Money!

Salary floors rise. Minimum salaries 10+ year veterans, 5+ year veterans, rookies on rookie scale contracts, and players under mid-level exception salaries all increase.

The bi-annual exception will also increase. 10+ year veterans maximum will be $36 Million, 7-9 year veterans will be $31 Million. The new CBA, however, will turn “Over 36” contracts into “Over 38” contracts, allowing teams to sign older players to longer deals.

We’ll talk at length about the salary cap in upcoming weeks, as there is plenty to analyze and digest, but for now let’s take a hard look at that “two-way” contract aspect closely.

Two Way Contracts Are Boon To Philadelphia 76ers

If only Sam Hinkie could see us now.

In the new bargaining agreement, team will be allotted two roster spots, increasing the number of players on an NBA Team from 15 to 17. But there are stipulations.

The two additional roster spots are intended for players to be assigned to the NBA development league. Right now, any promising young player assigned to the D-League is in essence a free agent and can be poached by any NBA team as soon as ten-day contracts become available.

We Are already there

Under this new clause, two players are assigned from the NBA team to the D-league and will remain under the authority of the NBA team. That gives the Philadelphia 76ers, who have greatly strengthened their relationship with their affiliate Delaware 87ers a huge advantage. The 76ers have been working closely with the 87ers in developing NBA ready talent.

For good reason, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a surplus of young raw talent in recent years, and the Delaware 87ers have benefitted as a result. Jordan McRae and Sean Kilpatrick were Delaware 87ers players who were called to service by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets respectfully.

Sam Hinkie was a man who had the longest view in the room. Did he see these changes coming? Whether he did or did not, the Philadelphia 76ers are incredibly well positioned to take advantage of the changes.

With the Philadelphia 76ers future filled with international players and draft picks, this rule change is huge. For once, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have caught a break. Perhaps we made the nice list on this Christmas Day?

