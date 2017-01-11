OKC Thunder ‘The Rich List’ – Edition 2

The ‘Rich list’ Edition 2, also known as “Russ plus four’ features OKC Thunder Russell Westbrook and the top performances of January 2nd, to 8th, 2017.

It’s a long season. Eighty two games for each team spread out from the last week of October to the middle of April; there are 1,230 games of professional basketball played each season. Naturally, there’s bound to be stretches of amazing basketball by the equally amazing players in the NBA; some of which may get lost in the shuffle as the season wears on.

Welcome to the Rich List, AKA Russ plus Four, a weekly list designed to highlight the five (four and Russell Westbrook), best players of the preceding week in the NBA, in this case the week of January 2, 2017 – January 8, 2017.

First up, the man of the hour and the top backcourt performer of the past week:

Russell Westbrook:

In case you’ve somehow missed it: Russell Westbrook is pretty good at basketball. He’s in the middle of a historic season, on course to become just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of a season.

Russell kept it up this week, with averages of 36 points, 11.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game over the course of the week. Unfortunately, it didn’t help the Thunder much, as they finished the week 1-3.

That said, if you’re reading this, chances are you already know how good Russ is. Hopefully, the Thunder bounce back after an underwhelming week.

James Harden:

Former Thunder Buddy James Harden is not to be overshadowed by Russell Westbrook. This is a two man race for the MVP this season, and both players are putting on offensive clinics every night they play.

The Rockets haven’t lost since December 23rd, and this week they went a perfect 4-0, led mostly by Harden’s 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 10.8 assists a night.

Suffice to say, the chant is alive again: Fear. The. Beard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Giannis continued his ascension to super stardom this week. The young point forward on the Bucks missed their last contest against the Wizards this week. Before that Giannis led the Bucks to a 2-1 week, with victories against the Thunder and the Knicks.

They also lost to the Knicks, and due to Kristaps Porzingis missing their first contest, we were cheated of a Unicorn Battle.

Giannis averaged 26 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists (which is low, and a result of the emergence of rookie point guard Malcom Brogdon), 1.3 steals, and 3 blocks a game.

The Greek Freak continues to do it all, and we should all appreciate the next big thing in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler:

The sole bright spot on a depressing and mismatched Bulls team, Butler was unstoppable this week. Butler started off the New Year by dropping 52 points on the Charlotte Hornets. He’d finish the week with averages of 37.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists a game.

On the less glamourous side of the ball, Butler chipped in 2.3 steals a game this week, continuing to lock down some of the elite players of the NBA.

Which was especially true this week, as Butler led the Bulls to a perfect 3-0, picking up victories against Charlotte, Cleveland, and Toronto, all of whom are in the playoff picture, to say the least.

Andre Drummond :

The big man from Detroit has been somewhat disappointing after his breakout All-Star season last year. Drummond exploded this week, to the tune of 22.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.75 blocks per game.

Even more importantly, Drummond was great (by his standards) from the free throw line this week, connecting on 50 percent of his free throws. Detroit was an impressive 3-1 this week, highlighted by a thrilling one-point win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Honorable Mentions:

C.J. McCollum: What a week for C.J. The Blazers only went 2-2 this week, but McCollum was completely locked in, scoring at will. He averaged 35 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over the course of the week.

Chris Paul: Missed the majority of the week, but put up a 19 point and 18 assist masterpiece in his second game back from injury.

Isaiah Thomas: The Little Giant led the Celtics to a 3-0 week and he’s scored at least 20 points in his last 21 games.

Steph Curry: After averaging 31.7 points per game for the week, the reigning back-to-back MVP seems to be starting to find his MVP form after a slow start, for his standards.

David Griffin: For stealing Kyle Korver for next to nothing from the Atlanta Hawks. The rich keep getting richer…see what I did there?

