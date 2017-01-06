New York Knicks: Injury Bug Biting Knicks During Losing Streak

The New York Knicks are on a six-game losing streak. Making no excuses, one can point to the injury bug as a primary reason for the Knicks’ struggles.

It’s no secret that the New York Knicks are currently facing the roughest stretch of their season, losing six games in a row. During this skid, multiple members of the starting lineup have sat out due to injury.

Although the team’s inexcusable lack of effort, specifically on the defensive end, has been the major reason for the losing streak, the absence of Courtney Lee and/or Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t help. Even Carmelo Anthony missed the second half against the Houston Rockets.

New York is now 0-9 when either Lee, Anthony, Porzingis, or Derrick Rose are in dress clothes.

The Knicks are hoping to get past the current injury bug. Lee returned to the lineup Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kristaps Porzingis hopes to make his return Friday night, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis said earlier that his sore Achillies was feeling much better. He hopes to be cleared by team doctors to play tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 6, 2017

Having starters out of the lineup forces bench players to play extended minutes that they normally wouldn’t. It may be hard to find a rhythm playing with a unit that normally doesn’t play together.

It also give players a chance to earn minutes in the rotation, which Mindaugas Kuzminskas hopes for. “Kuz” provided a huge spark in his 15-point performance Wednesday night, hitting threes and getting to the basket.

You can assume Coach Hornacek will give Kuzminskas another chance to earn additional minutes Friday night.

It seems to be the worst time for key Knicks to miss time, but hopefully after night Friday night, this can be put behind them. No matter who is on the court, there has to be more effort to contest 3-point field goals and keeping opposing players in front of them

While fans have reason to worry, the Knicks still believe they can right the ship—as they should.

New York hopes Friday night’s home-and-home rematch in Milwaukee will be the first step in doing so.

