New York Knicks: Derrick Rose Doesn’t Need All-Star Validation

Derrick Rose has has looked the part of a resurgent star in 2016-17. The New York Knicks point guard doesn’t care if that earns him an All-Star bid.

Derrick Rose is experiencing a career change like few others in NBA history. Players have been injured in the past, but few have endured what Rose has and still managed to come back and play at a star-caliber level.

After a five-year stretch of incessant injuries and career-altering surgeries, Rose is beginning to do the unthinkable and play like a star again.

Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2010-11, but suffered a rush of injuries in 2011-12 before infamously tearing his ACL in the playoffs. In the four seasons that followed, Rose missed 201 games due to injury.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Rose isn’t terribly concerned about whether or not his recent resurgence will lead to an All-Star Game selection.

“Don’t get me wrong, being on the All-Star team is a great accolade, but being in the All-Star Game doesn’t take away from my game. Like, I’m not going to be upset. I’ll be happy for my teammates if whoever makes it, makes it. But for me, not being in there the last three or four years, don’t get me wrong, I’ll take the week off. I’ll love that week off. I’m just being honest.” Having a week off would be nice, but one can’t help but deductive reasoning states that Rose is more focused on winning than he is on himself. Rose is currently averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 offensive rebounds on a team-best 45.8 percent shooting from the field. He’s third on the team in scoring, second in assists per game, and fifth in offensive rebounding. Those aren’t necessarily All-Star numbers, but one could easily make the case that Rose has been the X-Factor for the 15-13 New York Knicks in 2016-17 Anyone who doubts the validity of that statement can simply turn to the Knicks going 14-10 with Rose in the lineup and 1-3 without him.

Beyond the record, Rose’s ability to create consistent penetration has become the glue to the Knicks’ offense. The threat of Rose driving to the basket is enough to distort the cohesion of a defense in its entirety.

The fact that Rose is averaging 18.1 points on 47.1 percent shooting over his past 14 appearances is a sign of just how founded the opposition’s concern is.

Whether or not he’s an All-Star in 2017, Derrick Rose appears to have found the perfect situation to revitalize his NBA career.

