Phil Jackson says Carmelo Anthony would be ‘better off somewhere else’

For a while now, it’s seemed like the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony are headed for a split. On Friday, Knicks president Phil Jackson made it fairly clear that moving on from Anthony would be best for both parties.

In his press conference, Jackson said Anthony is a player who would be “better off somewhere else,” leaving no doubt about how the team feels about Carmelo’s future in New York.

“I think the direction with our team is that he would be better off somewhere else and using his talents to win or chase that championship,” Jackson said. “Right now we need players that are really active, can play every single play defensively and offensively. That’s really important for us. We started to get some players on the floor who can do that, and that’s the direction we have to go.”

Since landing Anthony in 2011, the Knicks have made the playoffs just three times. This past season, they won just 31 games, the second-fewest since Anthony came over from the Nuggets.

As bad as Anthony’s tenure in New York has been, Jackson’s has been far worse. In his three seasons at the helm, the Knicks are just 80-166, including a 17-65 season in 2014-15 — the worst in franchise history.

Jackson has driven a wedge between himself and Anthony this year, most notably by taking shots at the forward on Twitter. Anthony has said he’s open to being traded this offseason, which seems like the most probable scenario.

However, Anthony has a no-trade clause and can nix any trade the team tries to work out for him.

“We’ll take into account his consideration. This is not a situation we’re going to dump you. We have not been able to win with him on the court.”

Anthony has said he prefers to play in a big-market city, but has expressed the sentiment that he’d be open to other situations, too.