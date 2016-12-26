NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Ready To Move Tony Allen?

NBA Trade Rumors: With teams reportedly interested in Tony Allen, the Memphis Grizzlies are open to moving the veteran defensive specialist

If there are any contenders out there looking for added help on the perimeter, specifically a defensive specialist for the playoff push, they could be in some luck.

According to Grizzlies reporter Ronal Tillery, of The Commercial Appeal, Memphis open to the idea of trading Tony Allen.

As Tillery states, teams are calling the Grizzlies about the availability of Allen and Memphis isn’t exactly hanging up the phone.

Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources. Griz engaged T'Wolves with Allen trade talk in 2014. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) December 18, 2016

Allen is not the player he once was in his prime, which was an absolutely defensive monster, but he’s still one of the best individual defenders in the NBA. Allen ranks first amongst shooting guards in Real Defensive Plus-Minus (1.74), and has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team in five of the last six years.

Amazingly, Allen is also averaging a near career-high 10 points per game this season. He also adds five rebounds per game and is shooting 47 percent from the field.

Question is, where would a player like Allen land? It’s pretty simple, actually. Expect teams in need of wing depth or a veteran presence to be interested. A few teams that come to mind are the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially after losing J.R. Smith, the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers.

Don’t count out a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves, either, who will likely be in the trade market for a veteran presence ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Grizzlies would ask for in exchange for Allen. At 34 and in the final year of his contract, it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to reel in a first-round pick for the Grizzlies, but he definitely offers value on the open market.

Especially if teams are coming to the Grizzlies.

