Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy explains the dirty truth behind NBA trade rumors

We are little over a month away from the 2017 NBA trade deadline (which falls on Feb. 23 this season), which means trade rumors are about to start flying fast and furious.

Much of the innuendo will center on who’s available, who’s untouchable, and who’s straddling the middle ground between those extremes. Yet if we’re being honest, there one simple truth during trade season — and Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy isn’t afraid to pull back the curtain on NBA transactions (WARNING: NSFW language in the video below).

“All these rumors and stuff … look, I mean, I know it’s fun for everybody and you’ve got some source somewhere and it’s also all b— s—. I’m not denying that discussion, they take place all the time, but that’s a lot different than considerations.

“Somebody says ‘Hey would you consider Ricky Rubio for Reggie Jackson that discussion might have taken pace. And clearly we didn’t make that move. We wanted to see if they’d go [Michael] Gbinije for LeBron.”

Van Gundy, who doubles as the Pistons de facto general manager alongside team president Jeff Bower, also told reporters that saying a player is available “for the right price” is one of the most redundant statements in all of professional sports.

Via The Detroit News:

“Everybody’s available. I got asked a question the other day: there’s a report out there that Reggie [Jackson]’s available for the right price. Everyone in the league is available for the right price! It’s just for your main guys, the right price is a lot steeper and usually doesn’t come around.

“This stuff is crazy. I’m not going to be the guy to step up and say that none of these guys is available — because I’m not lying to anybody.”

Asked if that means every trade discussion that gets leaked to the public has a kernel of truth to it, Van Gundy allowed he can’t be sure — but that teams certainly talk about which players pique their interest.

“Every discussion? Was the discussion had? I don’t know. Maybe it was. I wouldn’t doubt it. I know people are interested in (Jackson). People are interested in Andre [Drummond]. I know we’ve had a lot of discussions on those guys — and really, all of our top seven or eight. There’s been people who called about Boban [Marjanovic] and [Aron] Baynes. There’s all kinds of discussions. I’ll give you a blanket ‘yes’ that all those discussions have taken place.”

There are a couple of key takeaways here:

1. Kudos to SVG for being 100-percent forthright in answering the question. If nothing else, you can always count on Van Gundy to be honest.

2. While it comes as no surprise that Van Gundy would mention Andre Drummond by name — given his commitment to honesty — you still have to wonder how the Detroit big man will feel about having his name linked directly to trade rumors.

3. When Van Gundy says everybody is available, he means everybody — and yes, that includes LeBron James. If a brain-eating virus attacked the Golden State Warriors front office, turning GM Bob Myers and his staff into trade-making zombies, and if the Warriors in turn offered up Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant for LeBron, the Cavaliers would absolutely make that deal. Sorry, LeBron. Have fun playing with Kevon Looney.

Of course, LeBron would absolutely invoke his no-trade clause in that case, but the point stands: If the price is right, literally anybody can be traded.