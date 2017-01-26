NBA Trade Rumors: Best Landing Spots For Carmelo Anthony

NBA Trade Rumors: Looking at a handful of teams that should jump at the opportunity to trade for Carmelo Anthony, assuming he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause

Carmelo Anthony is always being discussed throughout the basketball world. Whether it’s a rumor about a trade or criticism about his game, Carmelo cannot seem to escape the spotlight.

But, credit to Anthony because he can keep his head down and continue to play for a team that looks to have no sense of direction.

Carmelo recently had a meeting with Phil Jackson about his future with the Knicks and made his intentions clear: he wants to be with the Knicks for the long haul. Therefore, it does not look as if Melo is going to waive his no-trade clause from his contract.

Yet, there was a report that came out from Newsday stating that Melo would be willing to waive his no-trade clause if that is what management thinks is best for the team.

The popular belief around the league, currently, is that Melo would waive his no-trade clause to be traded to either the Cavaliers or the Clippers.

Although the Cavs recently denied a Melo trade, so it looks as if the Cavs are out of the equation for Melo.

While Anthony is a fading superstar, he could still be valuable to a team trying to challenge the Warriors or the Cavaliers in the playoffs.

Anthony’s playing style of isolation scoring is slowly being forced out of the league, and Carmelo can try and make a final effort to finally win a championship. Assuming the Cavs are out, here are a few teams that should try to make a move for Melo.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are one superstar away from finally contending with the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference spot in the Finals.

At least, that is what the general consensus is. But, wasn’t that all that the Celtics needed last year too?

One more superstar and they will finally be able to challenge the Cavs for a Finals spot.

The Celtics were certain that Al Horford would be the answer that would push them over the top. Avery Bradly and Isaiah Thomas have both blossomed this season, so what seems to be the problem?

Defense.

The Celtics used to be one of the best defensive teams on the floor night in and night out because every night each player would play good, solid defense to pick up for the slack on offense.

But this season their offense has flourished and the defense has suffered.

If the Celtics are going to stick with this philosophy of putting their offensive game over their defensive game, then Carmelo Anthony would be a good fit.

He can fill the void at power forward that can help the Celtics. He can add another good scoring option for Brad Stevens to use.

Carmelo will not help the need on the defensive end, but what he can produce on offense can help them challenge the Cavaliers.

If the Knicks can receive picks and an expiring contract from Boston, it will be a successful trade.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are in trouble. Their best player without a doubt is Russell Westbrook, but then there is a huge drop-off to the next best player.

You could make an argument that OKC’s second-best player is between Victor Oladipo, Steven Adams, or Enes Kanter. All three of those players add different elements of their game to the team, but not in a big enough way.

Adams adds rim protection, Kanter picks up the slack on offense, and Oladipo adds good defense and an improved three-point shot to OKC’s backcourt. But, none of those players are close to being considered a superstar.

OKC looks as if they are still ready to win, and if that is the mindset that stays cemented in OKC, then big moves need to be made. OKC does not have any attractive pieces to offer teams, besides first round picks, which the Knicks would be interested in if they decided to get younger.

Carmelo Anthony can pick up the slack on offense when it goes stale with Westbrook. With Anthony, Westbrook would no longer have to carry the load of the offense for the Thunder.

The downside for the fans is that Westbrook would probably not average a triple-double if this trade was made, but if the downtick in performance from Westbrook results in an uptick in wins I don’t think there will be any arguments with the results.

Orlando Magic

The Magic have not had an answer at the small forward position this season. And right now, Frank Vogel is having to start Aaron Gordon at small forward. This hurts the Magic’s offense because Aaron Gordon is a power forward not known for his scoring ability. He is a big body in the paint and a good defensive option.

Currently, Orlando’s offense starts and ends with Evan Fournier, who has improved every season since being in the league. Frank Vogel needs another offensive weapon to make this team somewhat of a threat in the eastern conference.

Carmelo Anthony can be that answer.

Elfrid Payton can have another weapon to share the ball with and defenses will be forced to focus on other offensive players besides Fournier. Orlando has no outgoing picks, and have a couple of future second-round picks and a first-round pick incoming.

If the Magic don’t mess up their future drafts, they could have a great young team. And even though Carmelo is older, he can still be a part of that process.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are poised for another playoff fun. How deep they are able to make it into the playoffs depend upon injuries.

Injuries have killed the Grizzlies over the past years. Mike Conley was already injured earlier in the season and Marc Gasol missed the latter half of the season with a broken foot.

One major problem the Grizzlies have is at the small forward position. Currently, Memphis is alternating between James Ennis III and Chandler Parsons.

Neither Parsons nor Ennis will help the Grizzlies win right now, and other options should be considered.

James Ennis is a young talent who still needs time to develop and Parsons has played as an average bench player this season.

Carmelo can add the solution at small forward that is needed for this team.

The Grizzlies do not have a pick in this year’s draft, so they could look to make a big splash in the trade market by acquiring Carmelo.

Carmelo and New York

Carmelo will probably stay in New York because that is what he thinks is best for himself.

But if New York wants to get younger, then ridding themselves of Carmelo Anthony would be a good first step for the New York Knicks to take.

