NBA says referees blew late foul call on DeMarcus Cousins in Kings’ loss to Bulls

The Kings lost a tough one in Chicago on Saturday, aided at least in part by an incorrect foul call on DeMarcus Cousins in the closing seconds. The NBA admitted as much in its Last Two Minute report Sunday, stating that the touch foul Cousins committed on Dwyane Wade shouldn’t have been called.

“Cousins has his hand on Wade’s back while he is airborne, but he does not extend his arm and push him and the contact does not affect the shot attempt.”

Bulls end up with the win after a questionable foul call on Boogie 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ceg3gvvdkh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2017

We’re pointing this out because of just how incensed Cousins was afterward, even though this call didn’t come close to deciding the game all by itself.

Wade made only one of two free throws, which gave the Bulls a one-point lead with 14 seconds left. The Kings had another chance, but Cousins had the ball stolen while being defended by Taj Gibson on a drive to the basket. Wade came up with it, and dished to Michael Carter-Williams for the game’s final two points — and nothing in that sequence can be blamed on the referees.