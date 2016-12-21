NBA Rumors: Wizards, Pelicans Interested In Will Barton

NBA Rumors: The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in trading for Denver’s Will Barton

There’s no question that the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards could both use some reinforcements.

The Pelicans, at 10-20, sit in the 12th slot of the Western Conference – three games back of the 8th seed. The Wizards, much like the slow-footed Pelicans, are struggling themselves at 12-15, good enough for 11th in the East.

With playoff expectations entering the season, it’s pretty safe to say that both teams got off to less than stellar starts out of the gate. Thankfully, the NBA season is a marathon and there’s still time to right the ship. However, it won’t be easy. And they probably need additional help.

Both the Pelicans and Wizards are expected to be active in the trade market, probably sooner rather than later. And according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, both teams have reached out to the Denver Nuggets in an attempt to gauge the availability of the offensive sparkplug that is Will Barton.

Washington, New Orleans among teams reached out to Denver to gauge availability of Will Barton, league sources tell ESPN. Exploratory now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 21, 2016

After a breakout season a year ago, Barton has carried his success to this season. He’s averaging 14 points and five rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 37 percent from three-point range.

Even in a cluttered backcourt, especially with the flashes of potential that Jamal Murray has showcased so far this season, it’s not known exactly if Barton would even be available for the right deal.

However, the fact that the Nuggets at the very least have options is a good thing. For everything that Barton is, and could be, he’s not the guy that you proclaim off-limits.

Barton is a good player. He’s carved out a nice role as one of the team’s primary bench players, but Denver’s future doesn’t hinge on Barton. And that’s not a knock on him either. It’s just the matter of the fact.

If the Nuggets can snag a couple picks, even a first-rounder, from either of these clubs, that has to be considered a win. It should also be noted that Barton hits the free agency market after next season, and there’s no guarantee that the Nuggets are willing to pay him.

And if you saw what took place this past summer, it’s going to cost them. A lot. Maybe Denver simply isn’t willing to pay him the big bucks? If so, getting a first-round pick in exchange wouldn’t be the worse thing in the world.

