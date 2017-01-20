NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls To Pursue Chris Bosh?

NBA Rumors: If Chris Bosh goes through with his rumored comeback attempt, the Chicago Bulls will make a push to sign him

Chris Bosh, who is still battling a recent bout with blood clots, has stated that he would like to continue his basketball career. Whether that has changed in the last couple of months remains to be seen.

However, the matter of the fact is that if Bosh indeed decides to try this basketball thing one more time, there are going to be teams lining up to give him a shot.

And one of those teams, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, is the Chicago Bulls.

If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.

Of course, Stein also notes that teams don’t expect the Heat to waive Bosh until after March 1, which would make him ineligible for the playoffs this season. That kind of eliminates this season, which is why many expect his comeback attempt to happen next year – if it happens.

Bosh still likely has to hurdle a number of medical clearances. The specifics of his condition – if he even has one – are unknown to the public. So we don’t really know what the likelihood of a comeback attempt is at the moment.

Still, this is probably the first time it’s become public that a team would be interested in giving Bosh a shot at a comeback. And my guess is, there are more teams than just the Bulls that would be willing to jump at the opportunity to give Bosh a platform for another comeback.

Bosh played 44 and 53 games, respectively, during his last two seasons (2014-16) in the league before being shut down due to blood clots on both occasions. His 2016-17 comeback attempt was cut short by another blood clot issue.

This article originally appeared on