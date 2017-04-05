NBA refs admit Steph Curry’s latest highlight play shouldn’t have counted

Nunzio Ingrassia

Steph Curry turned some heads Tuesday night during the Warriors’ 121-107 win over the Timberwolves. Curry displayed his usual wizardry with the ball, but there was one play in particular that looked too good to be true.

Curry ignited a fastbreak in the third quarter, looking toward Klay Thompson on the wing and then throwing a behind-the-back pass to Andre Iguodala for the reverse layup. But upon further inspection, Curry appeared to pick up his dribble then dribble again before throwing the pass.

Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio immediately signals for a travel, but the refs did not blow the whistle. A day later, the NBA Referees Association admitted that the officials should have called off the play.

The highlight will live on, but at least we got official confirmation that what we all saw was not an optical illusion by the reigning two-time MVP. It was in fact a violation.

