NBA refs admit Steph Curry’s latest highlight play shouldn’t have counted
Steph Curry turned some heads Tuesday night during the Warriors’ 121-107 win over the Timberwolves. Curry displayed his usual wizardry with the ball, but there was one play in particular that looked too good to be true.
Curry ignited a fastbreak in the third quarter, looking toward Klay Thompson on the wing and then throwing a behind-the-back pass to Andre Iguodala for the reverse layup. But upon further inspection, Curry appeared to pick up his dribble then dribble again before throwing the pass.
— NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2017
Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio immediately signals for a travel, but the refs did not blow the whistle. A day later, the NBA Referees Association admitted that the officials should have called off the play.
An incredible pass, but we missed that one – it’s a double dribble. https://t.co/oKM9KGW5nB
— NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) April 5, 2017
The highlight will live on, but at least we got official confirmation that what we all saw was not an optical illusion by the reigning two-time MVP. It was in fact a violation.