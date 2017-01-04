NBA referees explain why they hate the league’s Last Two Minute reports

As angry as you might be when a referee misses a call, no one is more distraught than the official who made that same mistake.

Seriously, the NBA’s officials understand. They want to call the game as cleanly as possible — yet the refs aren’t convinced that the league office’s current attempt at transparency in officiating actually works. And as more and more star players voice their own concerns with the NBA’s Last Two Minute reports, the officials are sharing their perspective.

In response to a recent article on NBA officiating, the NBA Referees union listed their four major issues with the reports:

Here is our response to this @SBNation story, on why the L2M reports must be abolished, or reformed: https://t.co/cORLpSP3xu pic.twitter.com/8RPVJJC4j6 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 4, 2017

1) [The L2M reports] have no impact on the outcome of a game.

2) They promote hostility towards officials because the focus is never on the percentage we get correct, only the percentage incorrect.

3) While the stated goal of the L2M is to promote understanding and credibility, after almost 2 years, we have seen no evidence of improved understanding or credibility.

4) A focus on stats promotes stats-oriented officiating versus game-oriented officiating that better balances game flow and fair play. We have no issue with being publicly critiqued; we simply believe the league’s L2M platform is not the right way to do it.

Over the past year or so, stars such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant have expressed their displeasure with the Last Two Minute reports, which break down the correct and missed calls in games that are within a five-point scoring margin headed into the final two minutes of regulation. The problem with the reports is that no game happens in a vacuum. As officials will tell you, not all contact is a foul, for example. The NBA rulebook makes it clear that a foul only occurs when the contact results in one player gaining an advantage.

That kind of nuance is almost impossible to parse out when watching video the next day — and that’s before we get into whatever precedent refs established with the way they called the game for the first 46 minutes. Consistency across the board is the ideal goal, but it’s also not practical. The best we can hope for is consistency within a game. When you take away that context, you’re asking for problems.