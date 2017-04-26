Russell Westbrook’s 47 not enough as Rockets eliminate Thunder
Russell Westbrook scored 47 points, including 20 in the third quarter, but the Houston Rockets eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs with a 105-99 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Houston advances to face the winner of San Antonio vs. Memphis, with the Spurs leading the series 3-2 after Tuesday night’s 116-103 victory in Game 5. James Harden led the Rockets with 34 points despite shooting just 8 of 25, including 2 of 13 on threes.
Westbrook came up just short of a triple-double, finishing with 11 rebounds and nine assists. He made 15 of 34 shots but was just 5 of 18 from three-point range.