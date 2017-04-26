Russell Westbrook scored 47 points, including 20 in the third quarter, but the Houston Rockets eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs with a 105-99 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Houston advances to face the winner of San Antonio vs. Memphis, with the Spurs leading the series 3-2 after Tuesday night’s 116-103 victory in Game 5. James Harden led the Rockets with 34 points despite shooting just 8 of 25, including 2 of 13 on threes.

Westbrook came up just short of a triple-double, finishing with 11 rebounds and nine assists. He made 15 of 34 shots but was just 5 of 18 from three-point range.