Korean Basketball League does ‘Mannequin Challenge’ in middle of All-Star Game

Reports of the Mannequin Challenge’s demise have been largely exaggerated, judging by this footage of the Korean Basketball League’s latest homage to the meme.

Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee posted video from the league’s All-Star game in which both teams, their benches and coaches all go in on freezing and a missed field goal attempt.

Once again, this is a live game:

The Korean Basketball League did the mannequin challenge … IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ALL-STAR GAME ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/Axr4TjPaOF — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 24, 2017

That is commitment to the bit.

Also, I am dying at the turnovers that occurred after the game resumed. This is wild-boy basketball.

Good times in the KBL.

Dan is on Twitter. That girl is a real crowd pizza.