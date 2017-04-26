NBA hits Houston Rockets owner with massive fine for confronting referee

Brett Pollakoff

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has been fined $100,000 for “confronting a referee during live game action,” the NBA announced Wednesday in an official release. The incident occurred late in the first quarter of Houston’s Game 5 win over the Thunder, when Alexander could be seen getting up from his courtside seat and walking over to address a referee while the ball was in play.

Players and coaches are fined much smaller amounts for publicly criticizing officials, usually in the range of $15,000-$25,000 for a single incident. But the league obviously believed seeing an owner exhibit this type of behavior during a nationally televised playoff game warranted a much stiffer punishment.

Apr 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | Troy Taormina

 