NBA attempts to find out how President Trump’s immigration ban affects players

When President Donald Trump signed the executive order to severely restrict immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, it created a question for the NBA. And as a result, the league has contacted the State Department to hopefully get answers regarding a few of its players, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Both Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker and Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward Luol Deng are from South Sudan. Sudan is on the list of countries that are restricted, but South Sudan — independent since 2011 — is not included. That’s where the NBA would like clarification.

This was part of a statement provided by NBA spokesman Mike Bass:

“We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries.

“The NBA is a global league and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world.”

The NBA, like many of the other major American sports, is an international league. Several top prospects come from Europe and other countries around the globe, including South Sudan. It’s something the league is proud of, too, as it’ll be holding a Basketball Without Borders camp in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend.