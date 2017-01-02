Milwaukee Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon, The Second-Round Steal

Malcolm Brogdon, a second-round pick from the 2016 NBA Draft, is proving to be extremely valuable to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks found a gem in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft. This gem came in the form of shooting guard, Malcolm Brogdon, who spent five years (including a redshirt year) at the University of Virginia (UVA).

Brogdon was the ACC Player of the Year as a senior for Virginia and was always known as an incredible leader for Tony Bennett. Brogdon is everything you can ask for in a teammate. He is a coach’s dream. He is unselfish, mature beyond his years, an outstanding defender, and doesn’t make many mistakes.

Although not one of the top athletes in his draft class, his all-around skill set and his knowledge of the game have gotten him to where he is today. He averaged just 1.5 turnovers per game for his career at UVA, and so far for his rookie season he is averaging 1.5 turnovers per game as well.

Here is a quote from Paul Jesperson, a former UVA Cavalier, “I’ve been around people who are focused, but Malcolm is on another level” (via SB Nation).

Brogdon was the definition of a true student athlete, earning an accelerated Master’s degree from the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. His dedication was unprecedented at UVA on and off the court.

With the injury to Delly, Jason Kidd inserted Brogdon into the starting lineup, which gave him some duties in running the offense. He has started in two games.

With London Perrantes at Virginia, Brogdon didn’t need to be the true point guard. However, he would often bring the ball up and run the offense for the Cavaliers. In a win over the Bulls on New Year’s Eve, Brogdon recorded his first triple double in the NBA. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. He shot 7-13 from the field and 1-2 from 3-point range. He is shooting 46.2 percent from the field for the season, and 44.1 percent from three-point range.

Brogdon played in 39 minutes against the Bulls and was extremely effective at running the offense. He is such a complete player, and Jason Kidd should consider playing him over Delly in the starting lineup when he returns.

Coming into the draft, Brogdon wasn’t going to blow you away with his ceiling or his potential like a Brandon Ingram, for example. You knew exactly what you were drafting with Brogdon. A player that was going to come in, be efficient, and would help your team win basketball games.

The Milwaukee Bucks did a terrific job in selecting Brogdon in the second round, they found a real gem in a relatively weak draft class.

