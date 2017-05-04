Milwaukee Bucks eager to keep Snell, await Monroe decision

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (AP) After a late-season run to make the playoffs and an encouraging first-round series, the Milwaukee Bucks have every right to be hopeful. They also have a lot of questions as the offseason looms.

Center Greg Monroe has a $17.8 million player option for 2017-18 and forward Tony Snell is a restricted free agent.

General manager John Hammond said Thursday the Bucks plan to have Snell on the roster next season. Milwaukee can match any offer sheet signed by Snell, who averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 40.6 percent on 3-point attempts and provided Milwaukee with a strong wing defender.

”He’s an outstanding guy and a guy we want to have as part of our team moving forward,” Hammond said. ”He’s about the right things. I think Tony wants to be here. We’re hoping to bring him back. We’re planning on him being with us next season.”

Monroe has until the night of the NBA Draft on June 22 to make his decision. If he opts out, the Bucks will be left with a big void off the bench.

Thon Maker started Milwaukee’s final 31 regular-season games and all six playoff contests at center, but Monroe scored 11.7 points with 6.6 rebounds over 22.5 minutes per game off the bench.

”You try to have a professional approach and have complete respect for the player,” Hammond said. ”You don’t put him in a compromising position that would be unfair for him to answer. At this time, it is a time to let Greg settle in and let him make the decision he feels is best for him.”

Jabari Parker, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the second time in three years Feb. 8, was working out at the Cousins Center on Thursday. Hammond said Parker’s progress has been ”amazing” and the medical staff is aiming for next year’s All-Star break as a potential return.

Parker is available for a contract extension this offseason, a decision that became more complicated with the second torn ACL.

”As far as his future in Milwaukee, we think it is long term,” Hammond said. ”That’s the goal. That always has been the goal. We have discussions, maybe they come from different directions right now as far as what we can do with him. We want Jabari here and he wants to be here.”

