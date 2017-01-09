Mike Dunleavy is reportedly holding up the Cavaliers’ trade for Kyle Korver

Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks after the Cavaliers included him in the trade for Kyle Korver, and the deal can’t be completed until he does, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources told ESPN.com that Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the Hawks that would enable him to immediately become a free agent. …

Korver is in Phoenix with the Cavs but is unable to play or even watch the team’s game against the Suns from the bench because Dunleavy’s physical hasn’t been completed. The Cavs hope the medical exam will be done by tomorrow so Korver can go through his first practice with the team.

Players have 72 hours to report to a new team after a trade to complete a physical. The deal between the Cavaliers and the Hawks became official Saturday.

A buyout would allow Dunleavy to try to catch on with another contender this season. If he ends up remaining in Atlanta, there’s a strong possibility he could be dealt again before the Feb. 23 trade deadline as the team looks toward the future with a potential deal involving All-Star big man Paul Millsap.