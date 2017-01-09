Mike Dunleavy changes his mind, reportedly agrees to join Hawks after trade from Cavaliers

Mike Dunleavy was one of the players the Cavaliers sent to Atlanta in the trade for Kyle Korver, but Dunleavy had refused to report to the Hawks while seeking a buyout of his contract.

The delay meant that Korver couldn’t suit up for Cleveland’s game in Phoenix on Sunday, or even watch it from the bench — even though he had joined the Cavaliers in advance of the contest.

But after speaking with Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Dunleavy has had a change of heart and will join the team on Tuesday, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

Once Dunleavy was convinced that Budenholzer wanted him, there was no more discussion of a contract buyout to become a free agent, sources said. Talks remained amicable between the two sides, which worked on the matter Monday.

After the deal was made, Dunleavy was unsure how sincere the Hawks were with using him the rest of the season and wasn’t planning to report to the team until Monday’s discussion with Budenholzer. Atlanta mainly wanted the first-round pick acquired in the deal.

Dunleavy, 36, is in his 15th NBA season and was trying to force his way to a contender. His decision to remain in Atlanta might be related to the fact that the Hawks have reportedly pulled All-Star Paul Millsap from the trade market, after listening to offers for him earlier this season.