Michele Roberts says Phil Jackson tried to shame Carmelo Anthony out of New York

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts believes New York Knicks president Phil Jackson was hoping Carmelo Anthony would leave the team after Jackson's comments in his season-ending press conference, according to The Vertical.

Jackson told reporters that Anthony “would be better off somewhere else” if he wants to try and win an NBA championship at this time. Jackson mentioned exploring trade destinations for Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. Roberts issued a statement that called Jackson's comments “inappropriate.”

“I think Phil was deliberately trying to shame Melo out of the city,” Roberts told The Vertical.

“The comments do damage to the game because they devalue the player and makes the fans who buy tickets question the value of the investment,” she added.

Anthony has said that he wanted to remain with the Knicks and is committed to winning with New York. There were reports around February's NBA trade deadline that Anthony was being shopped around to other teams. He turned 33 years old this month.

