Metta World Peace details the time he broke Michael Jordan’s ribs

Metta World Peace does not take kindly to people scoring on him.

The Los Angeles Lakers wing joined Chris Broussard on the “In The Zone” podcast this week to break down some of the toughest players he ever guarded — and naturally, he picked Michael Jordan as the best of the best.

World Peace clashed with Jordan on the NBA court and in pickup ball, and it was in the streetball setting that he accidentally broke Jordan’s ribs back in 2001.

We’ll let World Peace tell the story:

WORLD PEACE: “We was in Chicago, in the summertime, playing pickup basketball.

“At that age, when I sensed that somebody’s better than me, I go into my ‘street mode.’ You know? So when I got a chance to play against Michael, immediately, I’m like, ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass. He’s just as crazy as I am.'”

World Peace soon grew frustrated with Jordan scoring on him every time he had the ball, so he decided to do something about it.

WORLD PEACE: “He scored every single time, and I got tired of him scoring.

“So he was holding me, and I knew if I let him touch the ball, he’s going to score, so I cannot let him touch it. So he was holding me, and I moved his arm out of the way, and I hit him in the ribs by mistake. And that was, like, one of the worst days of my life as a basketball player.”

BROUSSARD: “He went down?”

WORLD PEACE: “No, he didn’t go down. Jordan’s crazy. I hit him in the ribs, he holds his ribs, he takes about five seconds, and it’s his ball. He ends the game on a jumper, and then he walks off.

“That’s Michael Jordan, man.”

As if anyone needed another reminder, let this be a lesson to basketball players everywhere: You never mess with His Airness.

