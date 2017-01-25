Marcus Smart issues apology after throwing temper tantrum on Boston bench
On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards blew out the Boston Celtics, 123-108, in a battle that had some added intensity after the teams’ second meeting two weeks ago…
… and the Wizards showing up to Tuesday night’s game dressed in all black for what they called a “funeral”.
John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA
— Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017
As the Celtics went to the bench for one of the game’s final timeouts, guard Marcus Smart threw a pretty decent temper tantrum in a heated exchange with the assistant coaches:
Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Smart commented on the altercation and the state of the team following the game:
"He wanted to go back in badly," Brad Stevens says of why Marcus Smart was emotional on the sideline at the end of the game.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2017
Marcus Smart "i hate losing… last year teams hated playing us"
— Brad Auerbach (@CelticsPost) January 25, 2017
Have the Celtics been a tough team this season? "No we haven't," said Marcus Smart.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 25, 2017
And shortly after interviews with the media, Smart took to Twitter to apologize for what transpired:
To my teammates and coaches… pic.twitter.com/6HtN3FWb8Y
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 25, 2017
Sounds like this tiff is now water under the bridge — but certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward…