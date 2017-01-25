Marcus Smart issues apology after throwing temper tantrum on Boston bench

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards blew out the Boston Celtics, 123-108, in a battle that had some added intensity after the teams’ second meeting two weeks ago…

… and the Wizards showing up to Tuesday night’s game dressed in all black for what they called a “funeral”.

As the Celtics went to the bench for one of the game’s final timeouts, guard Marcus Smart threw a pretty decent temper tantrum in a heated exchange with the assistant coaches:

Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Smart commented on the altercation and the state of the team following the game:

And shortly after interviews with the media, Smart took to Twitter to apologize for what transpired:

Sounds like this tiff is now water under the bridge — but certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward…

