Luke Walton says Lamar Odom ‘would be great’ on Lakers coaching staff

Lamar Odom let the world know this week that he’d like to join Luke Walton’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers — and Walton heard the message loud and clear.

On Tuesday, Walton told reporters that Odom “would be great” as a coach in the NBA while simultaneously acknowledging the two-time NBA champion’s recent struggles.

Via the Orange County Register:

“Lamar would be great,” said Walton, who played with Odom on the Lakers from 2004-11 and won two NBA championships together. “Anyone who knows Lamar, when he’s right, he is one of the most likable people they’ve been around. He has a great knowledge of the game and has a great way of communicating with people.” […]

Although Walton has “talked many times over the last year” with Odom, they have not discussed anything recently. There also have not been any conversations with the Lakers on creating an additional position on Walton’s coaching staff, formally or informally.

While that’s kind of Walton to say, this really just seems to be a friend trying to take the high road on a preposterous proposition.

Maybe Odom would be a fantastic coach based on his playing days; he was a pass-first big man who understood nearly every aspect of the game, and that approach can pay dividends on the bench.

On the other hand, there’s no way Odom is at a point in his life where he can take on the burden of being an NBA assistant. It was just over a year ago that he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel — an incident that led to Odom’s hospitalization and the finalization of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian.

Still, here’s hoping for Odom’s continued health and recovery. Maybe down the line, he can live out his dream as a coach for the Lakers — especially if Walton is still on the job in Los Angeles.