Los Angeles Lakers: Ingram Looks Like A Bust, But He Isn’t

The numbers show having Brandon Ingram on the court is detrimental to the Los Angeles Lakers, but coach Luke Walton sees things differently. He sees a future star.

Brandon Ingram’s rookie season for the Los Angeles Lakers has been scrutinized and labeled to no end. He’s been the next Kevin Durant to some, and a bust from the get-go to others.

The Lakers are a young team but to put it bluntly, they aren’t very good.

Through 50 games this season, the young prospects have shown glimpses of what might come in the future, but haven’t been able to do it regularly enough to accumulate consistent winning runs. In fact since their 10-10 start the Lakers have gone 6-24 with just one ‘streak’ of two wins.

D’Angelo Russell has been injured and inconsistent while Jordan Clarkson has taken a dive in his third season. Julius Randle has been solid but isn’t a guy to put a team on his back every night. Larry Nance Jr, also injured, is still only a role player off the bench at best.

Then there’s Ingram. The worst player on the squad according to the number crunchers.

Advanced stats have Ingram with the fewest win shares (-0.4) on the team, and his value over replacement rating (-0.8) is not only the lowest for the Lakers, it’s the lowest in the league.

Although Ingram has played the most minutes of any Laker, his influence is seemingly contributing more to losses than wins.

The small forward’s traditional statistics of 8.1 points on 36 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes per game don’t paint a pretty picture either.

Despite what the numbers are saying, coach Luke Walton is seeing something different.

Walton eased Ingram into the NBA off the bench while also showing a lot of trust in the rookie, choosing to play him in many fourth quarter situations while other young players having been sitting.

The validity of the eye test, as with everything these days, is up for debate. But in the case of Ingram, those watching him regularly see ‘it’.

At 6’9″ with a 7’3″ wingspan, his length is there for everyone to see. As the season progresses and his confidence grows, the frequency in which Ingram is using his Durantula-like length on offense and defense is increasing. As he learns to capitalize on his length, his instinctive positioning on the court – which is well ahead of the usual 19-year-old rookie – and his basketball IQ will become more prevalent to those watching in the stands.

Most importantly for Ingram, he is always confident in his ability as a basketball player. The North Carolina native is nonchalant and quiet on the court but knows the importance of having an aggressive mindset, as he told Mark Medina of the OC Register:

“I’m just having the mindset every game in trying to come in and be aggressive. Good things happen when I’m aggressive, making plays for myself and making plays for other people.”

Walton believes his aggressive attitude will help him get through the current growing pains and allow him to develop into a formidable player, per LakersNation.com:

“It is good for him to go through that. I think it motivates players that want to be great and I think Brandon wants to be great. Even though it can hurt here or there, I think in the big picture and long run it only makes him and makes us a better team.”

Describing Ingram as the next Durant was always a stretch. As it stands, their similarities begin and end with their long arms. Durant is an eight-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Team selection, and former MVP of the league. Durant is an all-time great.

In saying all of that, expect Ingram to end up with a career closer to Durant’s than recent bust, Anthony Bennett.

Ingram has the tools, he has the mentality, and he has a patient coach willing to coax him along at whatever pace suits. He won’t be remembered as a bust.

As he and his team improve, Ingram will get noticed. He will get through this season, learn from the struggles and adapt to the NBA to become the best player on the team.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be Brandon Ingram’s team.

This article originally appeared on