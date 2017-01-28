Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Trade Destinations For Lou Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers have an opportunity to improve their chances of keeping their 2017 first-round pick, but it involves trading their best performing player, Lou Williams.

You know things aren’t going to plan when Lou Williams is coming off the bench to be the best player for the best player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams leads the team in scoring at 18.1 points in just 24 minutes minutes per game, largely due to his 59 percent true shooting percentage. His 4.0 win shares is far and away the best on the team and he’s the only player in purple and gold with a positive plus/minus.

Sweet Lou is keeping the Lakers afloat.

As the trade deadline approaches the Lakers need to decide how afloat they wish to be. With their first-round pick being top-three protected, sinking further into the NBA doldrums for one more season may be beneficial.

Should they decide to make a run at being even worse than they are now, trading Lou Williams is how they do it.

The 30-year-old is a former Sixth Man of the Year and if it wasn’t for his team’s 16-34 record he might have been considered for the award again. There’s a market for a pure scorer like Williams, even with his defensive deficiencies.

He has an appealing contract of $7 million a season with a year left after 2016-17. With some good teams with poor benches out there, a high scoring veteran like Williams could be welcomed.

Washington Wizards

Wizards get SG – Lou Williams Lakers get PF – Andrew Nicholson

The Washington Wizards have the best record in the Eastern Conference since Dec. 1 but within that period, their bench scored the second-fewest points per game in the league.

Scoring just 23.9 points off the bench, the arrival of Williams and his 18 PPG in Washington could see them take the leap into the East’s second tier.

Trey Burke hasn’t produced the numbers many expected since his arrival from the Utah Jazz and has left a void on the Wizards bench. Williams could be the one to fill it.

Andrew Nicholson isn’t a guy that is going to change the dynamic of this Lakers team. His 8.8 minutes, 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game aren’t the missing piece in the Lakers’ quest for greatness, but he could have value down the line.

As Ivica Zubac starts to turn heads and stake his claim on the starting center spot, the Timofey Mozgov contract is only going to look worse. Mozgov is being paid roughly $16 million a season until 2019-20. Comparatively, Nicholson is being paid $6.9 million through to 2019-20.

As Mozgov is destined to ride the bench sooner rather than later, the Lakers are going to be looking for a little more bang for their buck. Should Nicholson arrive in LA, Mozgov and his $16 million a year will be going out the door the other way.

His contract will be difficult to shake, but crazier things have happened in the NBA.

With this move, the Wizards get a scoring punch off the bench and the Lakers get a more cost-effective backup big-man.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder get SG – Lou Williams Lakers get PG – Cameron Payne

After Enes Kanter‘s altercation with a chair, the Oklahoma City Thunder bench is going to be without his 14 points per game for 6-8 weeks. With no other genuine scorer coming off the bench the Thunder are going to be wanting for points.

Insert Lou Williams.

It’s already been mentioned his ability to score the ball but his experience helps the Thunder here too.

If Russell Westbrook ever slows down and requires a veteran to run the point, Williams is more than capable. His $7 million a season doesn’t match up with Payne’s $2.1 million, but using the trade exception from the Jerami Grant/Ersan Ilyasova trade, this move goes through.

According to ESPN’s Trade Machine, this move results in 13 additional wins for the Thunder. If all they are giving up is a young player who is more commonly known for his pre-game dance moves than his moves on the court, it’s a no-brainer.

For the Lakers, it’s an attempt to shake an older player to take a risk on a younger one. They aren’t in demand for guards — and all things going well, they pick another up in the draft — but it’s a move worth making.

Worst-case scenario, Payne provides some pre-game entertainment for the fans at Staples Center.

Phoenix Suns

Suns get SG – Lou Williams Lakers get C – Alan Williams

2018 2nd round pick

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have Brandon Knight on the block, which means his 12 points per game may soon need replacing. He has disappointed since signing his five-year, $70 million deal in 2015 and has failed to produce the numbers expected.

Those numbers the Suns were expecting are available for a fraction of the cost in the form of Lou Williams.

Outside of Leandro Barbosa, the Suns lack a reliable and effective backcourt veteran. Adding Lou will fill that need and act as either a replacement or upgrade for Knight.

On the Lakers’ part, this move is purely a salary dump for a second round pick.

The arriving Alan Williams would be riding the pine to see out the remainder of his $874,636 expiring contract, and the Lakers get the opportunity to keep building this team through the draft with the second-rounder.

ESPN’s Trade Machine predicts the Lakers lose an extra three games should this move go through. Those are three games many would be prepared to lose if it resulted in them keeping their first round pick this year.

