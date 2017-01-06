LeBron says Cavaliers have more moves to make after reported Kyle Korver trade

The Cavaliers currently sit atop the East with a record of 26-8, and trail only the Spurs and the Warriors in the league-wide standings. Yet after reportedly trading for sharp-shooter Kyle Korver, LeBron James believes the defending champs have at least one more move they need to make.

“We still got a couple more things we need to do,” James said, via Ohio.com. “We got to get a point guard. It’s my last time saying it. We need a point guard.

“I think that’s the next step. You look at our league, most teams have three point guards. We only have two with Ky and our rook in Kay (Felder). I think just having that security blanket. Every NFL team has three quarterbacks. Having that security blanket in case of a (Derek) Carr. We’ll see what happens, but, we’re happy with our team right now.”

LeBron wants to make sure the Cavaliers have enough depth on the roster to still be able to compete for a title in case one or more key players are lost due to injury — which is what happened in 2015, when both Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving went down during Cleveland’s run through the postseason.

But the Cavaliers are essentially out of assets at this point, after reportedly parting ways with Mike Dunleavy and a future first-round pick in the trade to get Korver. Cleveland’s GM David Griffin has proven to be a wizard with the deals he’s made to construct this championship team, but it’s difficult to see a path where the Cavaliers could add the type of point guard that James is looking for to solidify the roster.